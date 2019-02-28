ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inmates and zoo animals. It's an unlikely pairing that's working to help non-violent offenders prepare to get back into society.

"There's nothing better than an inmate and his duck," said James Cox, founder of the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton.

That may not be a common phrase, but it's the truth at that zoo.

The inmate's name is Shawn Francis, and the duck is Aflac.

Francis is an inmate at the Anderson County Jail.

He's also a lifesaver.

Aflac the duck was drowning and would have died if it weren't for him.

"He blows into the duck's bill and then he decides he's going to suck the water out of its stomach, and he does it and the duck came back to life," said Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.

Aflac and all the animals at the zoo have become family to the five inmates who volunteer.

"They're non-violent offenders who are vetted, they're low risk, who have just made bad decisions in their lives," said Barker.

Together they're called the Zoo Crew, and they're working there to prepare for life outside of jail.

"Just after being incarcerated for a while it's good to be around people to get used to society," said inmate and volunteer Brian Steelman.

"It's definitely showed me what you need to take the right steps and get back in to the community," said inmate and volunteer Joshua Greenman.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office started the partnership with Little Ponderosa last year, and they've already seen results.

Cox received this letter from a former Zoo Crew member who's now out of jail.

"They're learning how to care for the animals," said Barker. "Hopefully that'll transfer over into caring for their families, caring for others and honestly that's what we've seen so far."

The animals are making these inmates want to turn their lives around.

"I definitely have no intentions on ever coming back to jail. I definitely have no intentions on ever going back to drugs again," said Steelman.

They're proud of the work they do and the animals they love.

"Makes me feel good about myself, shows what kind of good person I am," said Francis.

"If we change one life, it's worth it all," said Cox.

Francis said even when he's out of jail, he'll come back to Little Ponderosa to volunteer and visit Aflac.

Barker said the inmates who work at the zoo have become role models to others at the jail, who hope to one day become volunteers.