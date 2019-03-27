KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is helping students dress for success. Smokey's Closet provides free, gently-used professional clothing for graduate and undergraduate students to utilize, what Smokey’s Closet Director Noah Dunlap believes is a must if you’re looking for a job or an internship.

“First impressions are important during an interview,” Dunlap said. “We have resources to help you dress sharp and feel confident in that environment.”

The closet, located in Greve Hall, is divided into two sections for men and women. Students volunteers help other students shop for business professional and business casual environments.

“Everything in the closet is gently-used and donated from the community,” said Smokey’s Closet Vice President Camille Brown. “We have suits, dresses, skirts, shoes - You name it.”

Last year, more than 300 students stepped inside the closet. Students can take up to five items per visit.

“It’s a great resource for students, so that they don’t have to go and spend money on clothes, if they can’t afford it,” said Brown.

Smokey’s Closet is open every Friday from 12-4 p.m. To schedule a separate time to visit the closet or to donate items, you can email smokeyscloset@utk.edu.