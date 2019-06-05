The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office launched a death investigation at a home in New Tazewell Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the initial call came in at 8 a.m. from home nurse that visited the home.

According to the sheriff's office, two individuals were found dead on the scene and were sent for an autopsy. Investigators said the people were not shot and the autopsy will have to reveal their cause of death.

The individuals have been identified as Michael Parker, 53, and Jordyn Parker, 23.

The two were related, authorities said.

Other family members were not home, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Detective Tim Shrout, and there was no suspicious activity in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information.