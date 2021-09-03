KPD: UT Medical Center security officers fired gun at vehicle after driver hits one of them with her car

KPD said a female driver fled in a vehicle and struck one of the security officers. The security officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to UTMC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a Monday night shooting involving UT Medical Center security officers, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at a parking garage at the UT Medical Center Monday around 8:45 p.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation and witness statements, uniformed security officers were patrolling the parking garage when a suspicious vehicle was observed.

As security officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the female driver fled in the vehicle and struck one of the security officers, police said.

KPD said that two security officers fired their service weapons at the vehicle.

The security officer who was struck by the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was evaluated at the UT Medical Center, police said.

A short time after the initial shooting incident, KPD officers were advised that the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the 1600 block of Clinch Avenue, and responded to that location.

The driver had fled prior to KPD arrival and officers tried to locate the driver, but as of this moment, she hasn't been located.

There are no suspects in custody and no known gunshot victims.

Once the investigation has been completed, KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators will send the case over to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

“We have been notified of an incident on campus this evening," UT Medical Center officials said Monday night. While details are still emerging it's important that everyone on our campus is safe and the scene is secure."