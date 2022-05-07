10Investigates: East TN eye bank chief's compensation raises questions about what pay is proper

Example video title will go here for this video

We reviewed decades of documents from the Internal Revenue Service. As the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank grew, so did the executive compensation.

10News spent weeks reviewing internal emails, meeting minutes, recordings and IRS documents to understand how the organization operates.

"The more I looked at it, the more it just galled me," LaFollette Lions Club member Patrick Pebley said. "This is not just people donating money. This is people donating their loved ones' eyes."

The nonprofit also paid its executive director roughly $445,000 in total compensation in the 2019 fiscal year, according to documents provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

The East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank has helped restore sight for thousands of people in recent years.

After the first 10News story ran on July 5, the staff page of the ETLEB's website no longer showed any names, titles or pictures. The organization's Facebook page also showed an error.

That board member, who asked not to be named, said they felt the eye bank was taking advantage of the people who donated their eyes. They were voted off the board as well.

A third told 10News the ETLEB went through the same thing a few years ago, with a board member questioning the incentive program.

10News emailed every board member copied on the email exchanges between Stewart and Johnson. Most of them did not respond to our request for comment, although two of them said they had resigned from their positions in the past three months.

"When Mr. Johnson raised his concerns during a recent board meeting, the other Directors listened, but ultimately disagreed with him," the ETLEB said in a statement provided by Stewart. "The Board explained it procedures many times, and he adamantly refused to work with the Board. The Board believes that Mr. Johnson’s conduct during this time is inappropriate and that it is in the organization’s best interests to part ways with him."

On July 5, the board of directors held a special-called meeting to discuss Johnson's removal. 10News attended the meeting, although no recordings or cameras were allowed.

She gave him two options: resign or the board will vote him off.

Instead, Johnson said he was met with hostility. Valerie Stewart told him in a recorded phone conversation that she didn't trust him anymore.

"After looking at the data, our CEO is the highest compensated CEO of an eye bank in the country by a long shot," he wrote. "Monitoring things like compensation is one of our most important responsibilities. I urge the board to take my concerns seriously, and act appropriately in this matter."

On May 24, Johnson emailed his fellow board members a four-page letter detailing what he'd learned.

On April 28, he tried to present his research at the quarterly board meeting. Board members told him it was against policy since no committee had requested he look at the compensation and incentive program.

On April 25 and 26, Johnson exchanged emails with Executive Director Valerie Stewart and the board about her total compensation in 2019.

None of his fellow board members seemed to be interested in his findings, he said.

Johnson said he'd reviewed national compensation data from the Eye Bank Association of America, with ETLEB's executive compensation appearing to be the highest.

The nonprofit said it helps restore sight to over 400 people annually and funds projects like adding musical toys with Braille instructions on local playgrounds.

Then-board member Brandon Johnson approached 10News at the end of May with concerns about the Knoxville-based East Tennessee eye bank.

At least two expelled after raising concerns

The Compensation : Stewart is highest paid eye bank executive

Executive Director Valerie Stewart started with the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank in 1998. Documents show she helped grow its annual revenue from about $400,000 in 2002 to $2.1 million in 2020.

Nineteen years of Form 990s submitted to the IRS show her earnings grew with it.

"It's very sickening to me," Lions Club member Patrick Pebley said. "This is not just people donating money. This is people donating their loved ones' eyes."

The Eye Bank is independent from the Lions Club International, although it carries the Lions name as a tribute to how it began.

The board is almost exclusively composed of Lions, but none of its associations at the district, state or internal association have jurisdiction over it, according to Johnson.

"One of the main visions of Lions Club is — well — vision, and the eye bank is just the ultimate extension of that," Pebley said. "The more I looked at [the data], the more it galled me."

10News reviewed nearly two decades of paperwork ETLEB submitted to the IRS. We found Stewart's total compensation has always equaled roughly $1 of every $5 the nonprofit makes.

In the paperwork filed to the IRS in 2002, she earned nearly $89,000.

In the paperwork filed to the IRS in 2020, she earned more than $445,000, records show.

"She has to cross every T and dot every I and she's the one that they're coming to talk to," community activist and former ETLEB board member Vivian Shipe said. "I believe that she is worth every penny they're paying her. I absolutely do."

IRS paperwork lists Shipe as board member from July 2017 to June 2020. She said she witnessed firsthand how hard Valerie Stewart works to change lives.

"She has been doing that for 25 years — passing all the different inspections, all the different audits, meeting the people where they are," Shipe said. "She's a very Christian woman. She is a woman of fine integrity, and a laborer is worth their wages."

Tiffani Mensch with the Alliance for Better Nonprofits in Knoxville said compensation can vary.

"That's just going to depend on the organization and their scope," she said. "It's really important to do your research on what that sort of fair compensation looks like."

There are 73 eye banks currently accredited by the Eye Bank Association of America. Six of those are in Canada and one is in Puerto Rico.

Twelve of them specialize in all organ donation, like Tennessee Donor Services in Nashville and OneLegacy in Los Angeles. Nine are divisions of larger eye banks and do not file paperwork with IRS independently.

Donations to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank and Utah Lions Eye Bank are run through the universities that oversee them.

The IRS did not have any results for Form 990s from the Lions Eye Bank for Long Island. 10News downloaded the most recently available Form 990s for the remaining 42 eye banks.

On average, our investigation showed the top paid executive for a nonprofit eye bank is $154,324. Eight eye banks listed no compensation for their top leaders.

The ETLEB's Form 990 from the 2019-2020 fiscal year shows Valerie Stewart received total compensation of roughly $445,000. That figure included about $200,000 in bonus and incentive compensation.

That number makes her the highest compensated nonprofit eye bank executive in the country, WBIR found.

The most recently available IRS filings — which reflect the 2019 fiscal year — show the Eye Bank for Sight Restoration in New York City reported about $10.1 million in total revenue that year.

Its executive director made about $259,000 in total compensation.

Records for the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank in Columbus show it reported about $1.7 million in total revenue for the 2019 fiscal year.

Its executive director was paid about $146,000 in total compensation.

10News asked Stewart why her compensation was so high. She emailed us a statement on behalf of the ETLEB, saying the board has the sole authority and responsibility for determining her compensation.

"Considering her years of service and success, Ms. Stewart’s compensation is reasonable and well earned," the statement sent by Stewart reads. "In 1991, the Board adopted an incentive program that rewards the hard work and dedication of its team. The incentive program is funded exclusively from earned program service fees."

10News shared our findings with Stewart and again asked why it's so high. After two emails and multiple text exchanges, Stewart texted a picture of a statement attributed to Board President Mike Vudragovich.

"East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank allowed WBIR to attend its special called meeting to handle an internal matter related to a board member. ETLEB previously provided a statement to WBIR," it read. "ETLEB has policies and procedures to ensure its activities are compliant with state and federal laws and will have no further comment at this time."

Emails obtained by 10News from April 25 and April 26 show Stewart elaborating on why the money is so high.

"The conclusion is this: Some EBAA Eye Banks have a CEO, COO, CFO, and other positions, however, ETLEB only has one person filling these positions to save money," Stewart wrote. "Totaling the averages below the average salary for an Executive Director having just these responsibilities listed below would be $565,240.89."

No nonprofit eye bank reported paying its chief executive that much.

On average, the nonprofit eye banks we reviewed reported spending about 37% of their total revenue on salaries, other compensation and employee benefits.

The ETLEB reported spending 58% of its total revenue during the 2019 fiscal year on that same category.

Almost all — 95.8% — of the ETLEB's money comes from its program services, like tissue processing and cornea transplant programs. It does not rely on monetary donations.

Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch, said setting appropriate compensation for a charity's leader is one of the board's primary responsibilities.