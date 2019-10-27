Appalachian Unsolved - The Podcast is a WBIR original podcast in association with Vault Studios. New episodes are released on Sundays.

From mysterious disappearances in the Great Smoky Mountains to decades-old murders, Appalachian Unsolved investigates East Tennessee's infamous cold cases. This is Appalachian Unsolved - The Podcast.

It is an extension of WBIR's television series called 'Appalachian Unsolved'. You can read up on every cold case we've covered here.

Podcast FAQs:

What is a podcast? Well, technically a podcast is an audio file. But to make it simple, a podcast is basically internet-radio but on demand.

Where do I listen to the podcast? You can listen to the podcast on several platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and PodBean.

Who is talking? WBIR anchor and reporter Leslie Ackerson and WBIR Investigative reporter John North narrate the podcast. The two work on the television series together including conducting interviews, talking with investigators, and researching the cold files.

Episodes:

3. AN HONEST MAN’S KILLING, A STATEWIDE LEGACY

J.T. Lutz was spending a quiet night at home with his young family when a shotgun blast shattered the window.

The Greene County man had vowed to help authorities catch a thief. Somebody else thought differently.

Lutz’s murder shortly before Christmas 1949 so angered leaders they pushed for creation of a statewide police agency.

Read more: Appalachian Unsolved: How a father of 7's killing spurred creation of the TBI

2. THE SOCIALITE MURDERED WHILE MAKING A CAKE

Wealthy Knoxvillian Rose Busch was home alone icing a cake when a killer knocked on her back door.

Fifty years later, the murderer remains free.

Bizarre clues left in the neighborhood included a gun silencer and a policeman’s uniform.

Why the case likely never will be solved.

Read more: Appalachian Unsolved: Murder in Sequoyah Hills

1. ONE SISTER LONELY, TWO SISTERS DEAD

Patricia Williams liked to go out and meet men. Older sister Suzanne was happy to stay home.

One night in 1987, somebody decided they both should die.

A closer look at this West Knox County case.

Read more: Appalachian Unsolved: 30 years later, who strangled the sisters?