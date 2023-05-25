PARC: Officer B.K. Hardin resigns during internal affairs investigation

Officer B.K. Hardin was attacked while working a UT Football game in 2018. Years later, records show he failed to follow KPD's policies on a use-of-force incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Knoxville police officer B.K. Hardin resigned amid scrutiny over how he handled a use-of-force incident in 2021, records from the Police Advisory & Review Committee show.

He's the veteran officer who was attacked while directing traffic outside a University of Tennessee football game in November 2018 and had surgery for a fractured skull and brain bleed.

A KPD internal affairs case summary obtained by 10Investigates showed Hardin struck a juvenile at Richard Yoakley School on December 10, 2021.

He told Internal Affairs Unit the juvenile "charged" and swung at him so his "intentions were to block."

"He struck the juvenile in the right side of the head right behind the ear with an open hand," investigators wrote. "While the use of force was found to be justified, it is important to note the context in which the complaint arose."

Investigators said Hardin violated policy by failing to notify his supervisor once the incident happened. They also said he failed to keep his body camera on for the entire incident and turned off his body camera prematurely.

"It really didn't even rank in my mind at the level of what we would normally think of as use of force," Hardin told investigators. "I did not [call my supervisor]... you know, the turmoil of everything going on."

The IAU found he violated several policies for how he handled this incident, including use of force, digital audio/video recording equipment, unsatisfactory performance and truthfulness.

"Despite the threats he faced, Hardin left the upset juvenile with two, presumably completely unarmed/unequipped, school administrators to continue to deal with the juvenile," investigators wrote for the unsatisfactory performance violation.

PARC said he resigned before the investigation finished. Members of PARC asked Chief Paul Noel whether this incident would be reported to future employers.

Noel said they have no way of knowing who new employers are. He said that the POST Commission makes policy determinations about officers' continued eligibility, not the separating police department.

He said they are creating a new category of employee separation called "R.U.I." which stands for Retired/Resigned Under Investigation.