Bodycam shows armed response to false reports of active shooting at Sevierville Walmart

Two days before Christmas 2020, officers responded to a packed Walmart on the Parkway in Sevierville after reports of an active shooting. This is what they found.

"It could've been so much worse"

"Can you pray for us really hard?"

For the first time, body camera footage, surveillance video and 911 call records obtained by 10News show the panicked community reaction and armed police response in stark detail: customers calling 911 to ask whether they should grab their children and run, and officers clearing the store aisle-by-aisle.

"Honestly, I thought that there was somebody loose inside the store and they'd either gone and barricaded themselves somewhere or were just trying to hide from us," Sevierville Police Lieutenant Matt Nicol said.

But officers and shoppers at the Sevierville Walmart didn't know that just before 3:30 p.m. on December 23, 2020.

Authorities later discovered it was all a false alarm: no one was hurt and no one had fired a shot. Two men faced charges for drawing guns during a fight near the store's restrooms.

Families hid inside the shelves, 911 dispatchers prayed on the phone with callers, and officers ran toward the threat—guns drawn.

Two days before Christmas last year, it happened: reports of an active shooter inside a packed Walmart.

It was a radio call Sevierville police train for, but hope they never hear.

And it was his job to find him.

"We still had no idea where the shooter was," Chambers said.

At the store, officer Jacob Benedict was the first to arrive, soon followed by officer Jordan Chambers. "People were scattered everywhere. It was chaotic. People were trying to jump over the fence," Benedict said.

"Go to the front and start evacuating."

"Block off the main road, no one in or out."

"If [the suspect] ran toward the back, go to the back."

Video showed he wasn't startled for long. Nicol jumped into his squad car, flicked on the lights and sped down the Parkway toward the store. Along the way, the 15-year department veteran radioed out requests for assistance from nearly a dozen neighboring departments and issued orders to officers already on scene.

"When I heard the call came out, it kind of startled me at first," he said.

Within seconds, dispatchers relayed the call to the Sevierville Police Department, where shift Lieutenant Matt Nicol was finishing paperwork.

Another caller warned other shoppers to turn around: "Get out, there's a shooter inside."

In another call, the store's manager begged for assistance. "We have a code brown," she said. "I'm not sure where the shooter is."

"We're at the supermarket Walmart and there's a gun," one caller said. "Please, please, please, please hurry."

In another section of the store, Nicol found a group of five employees locked inside the vision center. "Police officer," he yelled as he opened the locked door to escort them out of the store to safety.

"It was crazy in a sense," Benedict remembered. "We made sure they were safe, let them know it was okay and we're going to escort them out."

"It's ok. These are police officers," their mother could be heard saying as the kids emerged shaken from behind boxes.

In the baby section of the store, Officer Benedict's team found a family who had hidden inside the shelves.

They repeatedly yelled "blue, blue, blue" coming around corners to avoid startling fellow officers and risking friendly fire.

Body camera video showed the officers worked in teams of two and switched between long guns and pistols as they cleared long hallways, small anterooms and refrigerated coolers.

"It's stressful because you have to make sure you're clearing every single small space," Nicol said. "We're trying to do it as tactically and carefully as possible, but also as fast as possible. Time is of the essence."

They faced a daunting task: checking every aisle of the busy big box store and the cluttered warehouse space for any victims and suspects that were still inside.

An eerie scene awaited officers as they entered the store. Shopping carts sat abandoned and 'Here Comes Santa Claus' played on the store speakers.

As officers rushed toward the store, Sevier County 911 dispatcher Jenny Keener watched every phone line on the monitor in front of her light up.

"We know immediately when we see those lines light up all at the same time, something bad is happening," she said.

The call she remembered most from that day came from a young mother who was in the car with her children in the Walmart parking lot.

"Would it be safer to get babies out and run to Chick-Fil-A? Do you think it's okay?" Brittany asked, who 10News is only identifying by her first name for her privacy.

The crush of people trying to escape the parking lot, combined with the police cruisers responding to the scene, had blocked her in the exit lane of the Walmart.

"I've got my newborn and my one-year-old in the car and I'm really scared," she said.

"It stood out to me because she had the children with her and she was so worried about them," Keener recalled.

In a windowless room miles from the store, Keener said she had to rely on instinct to tell the woman to stay in the car.

"We do make a connection with people when they call," she said. "It's basically like I'm there on the scene with them."

At one point on the call, Brittany began to pray.

"Can you pray for us really hard? I don't know if you're a woman of God?" she asked Keener.

"I've been praying from the first call we got, ma'am. Trust me," the dispatcher replied.

"Sometimes [my faith] is all I've got," Keener told 10News. "That's the only thing I've got to fall back on."

Keener said she wanted to connect with Brittany—it's not often dispatchers meet the people they've helped.