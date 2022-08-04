FBI arrests former LMPD officer in connection to Breonna Taylor

Joshua Jaynes was arrested Thursday morning by federal agents, according to his attorney.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested former Louisville Metro Police officer Joshua Jaynes, who was the lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case.

He has been charged with a federal crime, according to his attorney Thomas Clay. Clay said Jaynes called him from the FBI Louisville office on Thursday with limited information, but shared he was accused of conspiracy to falsify documents.

Jaynes wrote the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home, which ended in Taylor's death on March 13, 2020.

Then interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes in January of 2021, saying he violated the department's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the search warrant.

In late-June, the LMPD Merit Board upheld Jaynes termination after he filed a lawsuit to get his job back in September 2021.

Jaynes is only the second officer to be criminally charged in the case.

Brett Hankison, one of the three officers who shot into Taylor's home, was also charged in relation to Taylor's case, but not for her death. He was charged with wanton endangerment for firing rounds into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors. In March, he was found not guilty.

The Justice Department is expected to announce more information on this case this morning. We will continue to update this story, as more information becomes available.

