Cheating in the bourbon market: Is the good stuff the real stuff?

Exploding demand means the rise of counterfeiting. What are distilleries doing to combat this latest trend?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A good glass of bourbon, like many things, comes in small batches and should get better with age.

Over the years, the acquired taste has much more supply to meet the demand.

“The popularity has been astronomical, it’s on a rocket ship right now.” Kenny Coleman said.

The “proof”, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, is in American whiskey sales for the last 10 years with a 40% increase in the last five years.

The process begins with truckloads of corn. Next, it is mashed, fermented and distilled, according to secret specifications and then barreled. It is stored until the right time to turn it over for the very first pour, followed by bottling.

“The goal is to try to make the greatest American whiskey,” Joe Magliocco, president of Michter’s Distillery in Shively, said.

The bourbon and rye is corked as it’s labeled and boxed. It’s shipped to all 50 states and 60 countries around the globe.

“To be able to sell a world-class American product abroad is just wonderful,” he said.

Far from the bottom of the barrel, Mitcher’s starts with is US1 Small Batch which retails about $50 to $60. It’s top shelf and super premiums from there. It’s hard to imagine drinking that down, maybe even harder to imagine what it’s worth all gone.

Is the good stuff the real stuff? On Monday's NightTeam, a FOCUS investigation explores whiskey counterfeiting and what distilleries are doing to combat it. Posted by WHAS11 News on Sunday, September 19, 2021

“Wine Searcher online, a 25-year Michter’s Rye, it was retailing for about $29,999,” Magliocco explained. “People are selling certain bottles of Michter’s online – empty, empty bottles for $500.”

Magliocco said he’s even seen empties selling for more than Michter’s suggested retail price. It’s left him scratching his head, but he said he has a good idea what’s going on.

“I think really the growing popularity has really led to an increase in counterfeiting,” he said.

Take an empty bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20-year for example, that’s one expensive bottle return on eBay.

Certain bottle buyers are funneling counterfeits into the secondary marketplace with refills of who knows what.

“If I had to put a number to it, probably 10% of everything you see in the market is probably going to be counterfeit,” Coleman explained. “Anybody that’s selling an empty on eBay, it’s going to be used for fakes – no question about it.”

Coleman has talked about whiskey counterfeiting and even had a counterfeiter confessing on his Bourbon Pursuit.

“Some of these bottles, it can be easily done,” he said. “It's just using a plain, clear, PVC seal, or PVC capsule. Take a heat gun to it and you're back up and running.”

Coleman says the real deal is the seal.



“You take Willett for example, what they're doing now is they're starting to put their family crest of their emblem right on the seal themselves,” Coleman said.

With a Pappy 23, the proof is in the details.



“All these bottles have laser codes on them as well,” Coleman said. “They always have a pretty familiar fill line, so it’s always going to be about midway to the height of the neck.”

Then of course, as a top shelf buyer, you should always be able to taste the difference.



Kyle Lloyd, who is the research and development director with Michter’s, has a machine that would be test the whiskey.

“Right now, I’m looking in the brown-yellow spectrum,” he said. “This would be essentially the first step in validating the whiskey.”



The second step would be confirming the whiskey’s chemical fingerprint.

“We have isolated the main compounds of interest that make Michter’s what it is by using this equipment here,” Lloyd said.

What’s in the bottle should be unique to the barrel and the batch. It’s all been recorded.

“We have full traceability all the way back to the grain that comes in,” Andrea Wilson, Michter’s Distillery executive vice president and general manager, said. “We know what the standard was when it left here, and we can measure against that.”

Counterfeits cheat the customer and the brand, something Wilson said comes back on them.



“You don’t want to be ripped off,” she said.

Quality sells and many counterfeiters try to capitalize on that.

“I'm even more upset about the person who tastes something that's not ours and says wow, Michter's isn't very good, because they didn't taste our real stuff,” Magliocco said. “When you see the prices that some of these whiskeys are going for a bottle, it’s very tempting.”

With the growing popularity of bourbon, it’s up to the distillery to add more safeguard against counterfeiting because there are now counterfeiting laws on the books specific to bourbon.

