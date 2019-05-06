SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — It's the latest financial problem for Rennova.

Employees at its Oneida hospital told 10News they haven't gotten their paychecks due last Friday.

This joins the long list of financial issues plaguing the company, which the federal government last week said owed vendors more than 4 million dollars at its Jamestown location.

The feds said that hospital didn't have basic supplies like needles and alcohol prep pads.

"Performance could be better going forward, we just don't know what's happening," Roy Schmardebeck, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business, Accounting and Information Management department, said.

He looked over the company's financial documents for us--at least the ones it has filed: Rennova is now six months late on its 2018 10K release.

"There could be a host of penalties," he said. "tt depends on what the circumstances are."

In earnings from September, it says it lost 7 million dollars in operating activities.

"The operating activities is the core bread and butter of what a company does," Schmardebeck said.

Rennova hired a chief financial officer in April, but he quit by mid-May.

He declined our interview request.

When we called Rennova's main line and the number on its corporate filings, we got a busy signal.

In his first response to our many questions since Thursday, the company's spokesman only answered one.

He says Doctor Angel Giraldez--the CEO of the company's Jamestown hospital---doesn't work there anymore.

This after we've learned Dr. Giraldez had issues at his last hospital job in Florida.

Court documents show when the hospital terminated his company's contract, they locked him out of the building.

Then they sued, saying he refused to return an $83 thousand Porsche--a company car.

Rennova says it will soon announce a new leader for its Jamestown hospital.

It says that person will have "extremely good credentials."