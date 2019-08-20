JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — A federal contractor has approved Rennova Hospital's application to help Jamestown Regional Medical Center get money from the federal government.

The approval is the first hurdle the hospital has to clear to re-enter the Medicare program. That doesn't mean it is a done deal yet.

The hospital must re-open and be inspected before it is finally approved and that process could take months.

"In order to re-enter the Medicare program, the hospital would have to go through the six-month 'reasonable assurance' period as outlined in the guidelines below. It appears their application has not been denied, it is simply pending in the process," Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson April Washington said in an email to 10News last week.

Rennova closed the doors of the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in June after the Federal Government pulled funding for Medicare and Tenncare patients.

Fentress County executive Jimmy Johnson said the hospital was low on many supplies it needed to continue operating.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services removed the hospital from receiving federal payments on June 12, saying it failed to maintain compliance with the Conditions of Participation.

It opened the case in February after the Tennessee State Survey Agency conducted a survey into complaints over payroll checks and bills not being paid.

Rennova said the closure is only temporary, but months later hasn't said how or when it plans to re-open -- leaving Jamestown, Fentress County and areas around there without advanced medical care.

