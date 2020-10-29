KCSO arrests adult son of couple charged in murder, child abuse case

Sheriffs deputies found a child's body buried in the backyard of Michael Anthony Gray Jr.'s Halls home in May

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The adult son of a Roane County couple charged in a child abuse case that horrified investigators now faces attempted first degree murder charges in Knox County—months after deputies reported finding the body of a young boy in the backyard of his Halls home.

Michael Anthony Gray Jr. was booked into the Knox County detention facility early Thursday, records show. He will face a judge on attempt of first-degree murder.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Gray Jr.'s bond is set at $500,000.

Knox Co. authorities recovered a body at the Cedarbreeze Road home in May, suspected to be a young boy named Jonathan who is believed to have died in 2015 or 2016, records state.

On Monday, Gray Jr.'s parents, Michael Gray, 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony murder, eight counts of aggravated child abuse, eight counts of aggravated child neglect, nine counts of aggravated kidnapping and and six counts of especially aggravated kidnapping.

They're accused of abusing several adoptive children over a period of years and murdering one child, a girl, in Roane Co.

Search warrant records indicate the elder Grays lived with their son, known as Anthony in the Cedarbreeze home up until 2016.

Evidence recovered during the investigation in May shows the adoptive children were subjected to abuse while they lived at the Cedarbreeeze home, according to records. Evidence suggests Anthony Gray, also known as "Bubba", knew it was going on.

One of the Gray children, a 15-year-old boy, told Knox County authorities in May that he'd been kept in a small room and in a cage in the lower level of the Halls home. He told them the other children also had been abused and confined at the Halls home.

The children suffered extended periods of malnourishment, records state.