Former LMPD officer intends to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Kelly Goodlett is charged with falsifying a warrant and creating a cover up story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorney for former Louisville Metro Police officer Kelly Goodlett said in court Friday that she intends to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the Breonna Taylor case.

Goodlett had an initial appearance over Zoom on Friday, with a magistrate judge who joined from the federal courthouse in Louisville.

There has been another court date for Aug. 22, where Goodlett is likely to take a plea deal. The specifics of that deal may be announced.

Goodlett was "charged on information" last Thursday as part of an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice that four current and former officers were facing new charges in the case.

Goodlett had been an officer with the department since 2012, and she was serving as a detective in the Place-Based Investigations Unit when officers raided Taylor's apartment on Springfield Drive in March 2020.

Goodlett resigned from LMPD on Aug. 5.

Goodlett is facing one count of conspiracy, which carries a max sentence of five years in prison along with fines.

Former detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison, as well as Sgt. Kyle Meany all pleaded not guilty to their charges last week and were released on an unsecured bond.

Jaynes and Meany have a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 11.