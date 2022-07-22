KPD: Fatal motorcycle crash on Chapman Highway

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Chapman Highway at Meridian Road, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, KPD said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR. According to the release, life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was traveling north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle traveling south turned left of the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle attempted to stop, causing it to flip.