MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot during a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

He was transported from the scene, but officials said he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment, officials said.

Mooresville Police said once police entered the residence, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing with local and state law enforcement agencies involved.

Photos: Remembering Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

Late Sunday morning, Officer Sheldon's body will be taken from Atrium Main to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. Law Enforcement family members are expected to guide him every mile.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest in this developing story.