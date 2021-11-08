Doctors warn that children are swallowing high-powered rare earth magnet balls marketed as desk toys for adults – sending thousands of kids to the hospital.

The magnets are marketed as stress relieving toys for people over the age of 14. They can be as much as 10 times more powerful than typical magnets. Name brands include Buckyballs and Speks – though there are many kinds available on Amazon.

Their daughter is one of thousands of kids who’ve wound up in the hospital after accidentally ingesting rare earth magnet balls. The injuries often require surgery to repair perforated intestines caused when the high-powered magnets clamp together.

“I think she told me she was trying to do a tongue ring,” Ed Scruggs said.

The x-rays taken of Ed and Tina Scruggs’ daughter look almost fake. You can see the line of 18 magnet balls stuck in her digestive system after their 11-year-old accidentally swallowed them.

KARE 11 INVESTIGATES : Original ban overturned

The powerful magnets were once effectively banned by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. But a court overturned the ban in 2016, and in the years since injuries have once again skyrocketed.

The Scruggs say they rushed their daughter to the hospital. Doctors hoped she’d pass them naturally. But eventually, the magnets clamped in a circle – pinching her intestinal wall.

Months later, a painful surgery was needed to remove them.

“Knowing what’s happened to children kind of around the world, it’s stunning to me that they’re still on the market,” Scruggs said.

Dr. Jeff Louie at the U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital says magnets are one of the most dangerous things a child can swallow.

“It’s an extensive surgery,” Louie said.

So many kids have come into the hospital’s emergency department after ingesting the small brightly colored magnet balls, he says they’ve developed a whole system for treating the injuries.