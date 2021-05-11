Records: A-E student was shot twice, boyfriend involved in a gang and a previous shooting

Janaria Muhammad, 15, was shot to death Feb. 16 outside her East Knoxville home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The boyfriend of 15-year-old homicide victim Janaria Muhammad was a gang member who had been involved in a shooting nine days before Muhammad was killed outside her home, records show.

Muhammad, also known as "NaNa," was shot twice during a drive-by the night of Feb. 16 in the front yard of her East Knoxville home, autopsy records reveal. Her killing remains unsolved.

Her death is one of five deadly shootings involving students who attended Austin-East High School this year. The violence has led to calls for more community resources and a debate over the presence of law enforcement in Knox County Schools.

On the afternoon of Feb. 7, Muhammad's boyfriend was involved in a shooting along with two juveniles who went on to kill 16-year-old Stanley Freeman days later, police allege.

WBIR is not naming Muhammad's boyfriend because he is under 18. He was a member of a gang involved in a battle with a rival gang, a police investigator told forensic examiners.

On Feb. 7, he was in a dark blue car with Deondre Davis, then 16, and Rashan Jordan, 14, when they shot at a 41-year-old man and an unnamed child, according to police. No one was hit, court records show. The pair face attempted murder charges in Knox County Juvenile Court for that incident on Woodbine Avenue.

Five days later, on Feb. 12, Knoxville Police said Jordan and Davis fired multiple shots at Freeman from a blue car as he was driving away from Austin-East. Freeman lost control of his Honda, crashed and died soon after at University of Tennessee Medical Center, having been shot twice and grazed by a third bullet, records show.

Officers arrested Muhammad's boyfriend two days later on Feb. 14 for outstanding warrants, Muhammad's autopsy report states.

Janaria Muhammad was shot in the chest and leg on Feb. 16. Doctors at UT Medical Center tried CPR but could not revive her, the autopsy said.

On at least three prior occasions, the report said, someone had shot at her home on the corner of Selma Avenue and Cherry Street.

According to police, Davis and Jordan were arrested Feb. 16 on juvenile petitions for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred the afternoon of Jan. 14. KPD's subsequent investigation convinced them the teens also killed Freeman.

Friends and family said Muhammad was a dancer, played volleyball and basketball, and was very involved as a freshman at Austin-East.

"Janaria was an outspoken young lady, she was an outgoing young lady," Jacqueline Muhammad, Janaria's mother, previously told 10News.

"Her spirit was unbelievable. She had a glow and a smile to her face that would make anyone love," Jacqueline said.

"She was always nice to everybody and it's just sad that I had to lose her yesterday," her 9-year-old sister Aniya Mitchell said. "She didn't deserve to be dead."

According to Muhammad's autopsy report, her boyfriend "was a member of the Vice Lord gang, which was currently battling with the Crips gang."