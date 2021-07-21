Records shed new light on man who reported first deadly animal attack in Cocke Co.

Charles Everett Owensby, 69, is listed as reporting the first animal attack off Jimtown Road to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On April 1, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office found 52-year-old Tony Ahrens unresponsive with cuts across his entire body and flesh missing from his left arm.

He was lying on the ground at the intersection of Carnation Way and Jimtown Road with torn and bloody clothing, according to the incident report.

"It was just astonishing," said Terry Kirkpatrick, who lives off Jimtown Road and was friends with Tony Ahren. "I see him every day, talk to him every day, we hang out every day."

Three and a half months later, 29-year-old Amber Miller was found in the same spot. A witness told deputies that Miller was "screaming for help and saying 'please don't let me die.'"

She was found at the same intersection in the yard of 522 Jimtown Road, with "three dogs standing around [her] and 'licking' the wounds where she had been attacked."

"It's pretty dangerous just to walk through where I live," Kirkpatrick said. "I don't want anybody else getting hurt."

Documents obtained by 10News show the address of the attack belongs to Charles Everett Owensby, who reported the first attack.

Owensby, 69, has a history of criminal charges, although many of them have been dismissed.

In 2014, court affidavits show his "dog was on the front porch and became aggressive with [Newport] police." The documents said Owensby ran out the back door after police identified themselves.

At the time, they were serving a warrant for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment with a weapon, aggravated assault and violating an order of protection.

The charges stemmed from a 2014 gas station brawl in which Charles Olden told Newport Police that Owensby approached him with a gun, pointed it in his face and screamed "we're going to end this today."

Olden said Owensby then struck him in the face with the hand gun, told his dog to attack Olden and then attempted to run Olden over.

Most of those counts were dismissed, although he was found guilty and fined for evading arrest and attempted assault.

Charges are still pending against him in a 2018 aggravated domestic assault case, according to the Cocke County Circuit Court.

There are numerous other assault and battery charges listed on Owensby's record, including ones from Georgia and Florida.

10News is continuing to search for answers in the deaths of Amber Miller and Tony Ahrens.

We asked whether any action has been taken against animals in the area and whether they were owned by Owensby.