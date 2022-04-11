Mother of student killed by police at Austin-East High School sues department, city

Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed during a confrontation with four KPD officers at the school. Video shows he had a gun that fired during the confrontation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of Anthony Thompson Jr. filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the city of Knoxville, the Knox County Board of Education, the Knoxville Police Department and the four officers involved in shooting and killing the 17-year-old in an Austin-East High School bathroom last April.

The suit claims the officers failed to follow proper training and procedures — and failed to provide the teenager with appropriate medical care after shooting him. The lawsuit also alleges the department failed to properly train officers on de-escalation tactics.

Thompson's mother, Chanada Robinson, seeks damages — including the cost of burial for her son, for which she took out a loan — and additional training for the Knoxville Police Department.

During the 11-second struggle inside the school bathroom on April 12, 2021, officers said they feared for their lives when they realized Thompson had a gun concealed inside the pocket of his hoodie. After Thompson's gun fired, Officer Jonathon Clabough shot and killed Thompson and wounded a fellow officer. Thompson died on the bathroom floor.

District Attorney General Charme Allen declined to prosecute the four officers. She said the shooting was justified and Clabough acted in his own self-defense and in the defense of the other officers.

Thompson's death led to nights of protest across the city and a pledge from Mayor Indya Kincannon to re-evaluate how police officers work in schools.

"Anthony's mother has suffered the most devastating emotional distress and anguish imagined by humankind," the lawsuit said. On the day of the shooting, it said a TBI agent questioned her before telling her what happened to her son. It took several days, the suit alleges, before the Thompson family tracked down the medical facility that held Anthony Thompson's remains.

"[Robinson] has repeatedly requested to meet with various officials, but all have refused," the suit alleged. "Mother believes this is because the city 'just wants Anthony to disappear.'"

The shooting

On April 12, 2021, the KPD officers responded to the high school after Thompson's girlfriend's mother filed a domestic violence complaint against him. She and her daughter said Thompson physically injured her earlier in the day at school, and it wasn't the first time.

Upon arrival, they located Thompson in a school bathroom. He sat in a bathroom stall with the door open, on his phone. They ordered him to get up, and he put his hands in the front pocket of his hoodie as he stood.

One officer took his left hand, but SRO Adam Willson struggled to get Thompson to remove his right hand from his hoodie.

As Clabough approached, he said he could see the barrel of a gun pointing at him from inside the hoodie pocket.

The gun fired, but what isn't clear, and may never be, is whether Thompson intentionally pulled the trigger or if the gun fired accidentally during his struggle with one of the officers.

The bullet fired from Thompson's gun passed between Officer Brian Baldwin and the bathroom stall door and hit a trash can. Baldwin said he felt the concussion of the blast and fell back, thinking he had been shot.

Clabough said he then saw the gun, still inside the hoodie, pointed towards Lt. Stan Cash and fired his weapon at Thompson.

The officers don't know it because they didn't see it, but Allen said at some point after this, Thompson lost the gun and it fell into the bathroom stall.

Thompson and Willson went to the ground, still struggling. Clabough said the way Thompson moved his body, he thought he was pointing a gun at Willson and he fired again. That shot hit Willson in the leg.

A 22-year-old has entered a guilty plea in federal court on charges related to buying the gun he then gave to Thompson.

The lawsuit alleges Thompson carried the gun because he feared threats of physical violence from his girlfriend's family and did not feel safe at school in the aftermath of the shooting deaths of four classmates in the prior weeks.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges the police officers fail to properly render aid to Thompson after shooting him. "No one checked a pulse of offered basic CPR," the lawsuit said. "Officers did nothing except search and restrain Anthony, offer Officer Willson a tourniquet, while Officer Cash stepped over Anthony's prone body to wash his hands of Anthony's blood."

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT