Dozens rally to protest gun violence in West Knoxville

Turning grief into action: This was the scene outside West Town Mall Friday afternoon. Dozens of community members walked holding signs to rally for stricter gun laws.



"I can't imagine what it would be like to be in a classroom and see that kind of carnage going on," Nancy Copeland, with the community organization Moms Demand Action, said. "My children are teachers, I've got grandchildren going to school and that was my first thought.”



Among the crowd, were mothers, grandmothers, dads, and grandfathers. Many, former schoolteachers. All saying enough is enough.



"I'm here because I'm a retired schoolteacher. I have grandchildren here in school. I feel very strongly about what happened in Texas," Mary Thorpe said.



Vietnam War Veteran Bill Thorpe has experience using weapons and said it should be harder for anyone to get a military-style rifle like the one used during the attack that killed 19 children inside a school in Texas.



"Assault weapons are to assault people. They're not for protection. They're for one thing. To kill people," he said. "There's a difference between being pro gun and being pro assault weapon."