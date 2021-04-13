Knox County Schools addresses security concerns, alert issues after Austin-East High School shooting

KCS Director Bob Thomas said he feels any solution would need to involve a larger communitywide effort in Knoxville to address safety in schools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County's Director of Schools said he cannot shake feelings of helplessness after Monday's officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KCS Director Bob Thomas and Security Chief Gus Paidousis spoke and answered questions Tuesday afternoon about the shooting that left a student suspect dead and an officer wounded.

It's the latest shooting in a string of gun violence incidents since January that have gripped the Austin-East community and claimed the lives of other students who attended or formerly attended the high school.

Thomas offered his thoughts and prayers to the family of the student and wounded officer, saying they are trying to figure out how to prevent something like this from happening again.

"I've thought about it since January. I'm tired of talk. Whatever it takes to get an action plan to start seeing some results," he said.

As to what that plan looks like, Thomas was somewhat at a loss -- saying he feels it would need to involve a larger communitywide effort in Knoxville to address safety in schools.

"We've got to try to figure out what to do to end this violence. It's got to be more than a school effort. It's a community effort," he said. "It's been a feeling of helplessness. Obviously, I didn't get a lot of sleep worrying about this last night. It's a difficult job to protect everyone, and obviously you can't foresee every threat."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department and KCS have not said how the student was able to bring a gun into the school Monday before gunfire was exchanged between him and police. The school had recently taken extra measures to increase security in and around the school in light of the other recent shootings involving students, including increasing visible KPD officer presence and implementing a clear bag policy.

The school had also recently upgraded its camera system.

KCS Security Chief Paidousis said there were two school security officers (SSOs) assigned to the school who are specially bonded deputies that are on duty and armed only during their assigned school duties -- saying that authority does not extend when they are off the clock. They differ from School Resource Officers (SROs), who are fulltime sworn law enforcement, and Paidousis said SSOs are there to develop relationships with young people and act as role models on top of providing security.

Paidousis said they are talking with KPD to see if there was more that could have been done to provide protection the future. The school system is also looking into the possibility of installing metal detectors at the school, but said that would create a host of challenges and complexities that would need to be worked out due to the time spent needing to check students and staff.

Thomas also addressed complaints and concerns from parents about the school system's communication during the shooting, saying they "should have done a better job" letting parents know about the developing emergency situation and lockdown. Thomas said there was conflicting information during the initial response that caused reporting delays, and other schools in the vicinity of Austin-East had been put on lockdown as a precaution, but said the school system should have still alerted parents nonetheless.

"We take full responsibility," Thomas said.