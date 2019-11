MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A 14-year-old Morristown student is facing a disorderly conduct charge after police said he brought an airsoft gun to school.

Investigators said they discovered the Meadowview Middle School student had the weapon after another student saw and reported it.

While he made no actual threat towards anyone, Morristown Police said it did frighten the other student so she reported it.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.