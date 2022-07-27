10Investigates: Sevier County bridge listed in 'poor' condition after 2019 and 2021 inspections

Nearly 300 state-owned bridges in Tennessee are considered to be in 'poor condition,' including three others in Sevier County. Our map shows you where they are.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The route from Sevierville to Cosby is now significantly longer, following a bridge collapse on State Route 339 near Wilhite Road.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the box bridge collapsed because of heavy rain on Monday afternoon. The road closure is indefinite.

The official route takes drivers up to 40 miles around, although there are local roads drivers can use instead.

"It's going to be a major impact," driver John Storen said. "Every day, twice a day the whole family [drives that road] back and forth. It's the main access road into Sevierville."

State inspection records show the bridge was originally constructed in 1940.

It received a sufficiency rating of 43.1 during its 2019 inspection. Two years later, the sufficiency rating was nearly half of that: 22.9. The total possible score, according to the Federal Highway Administration, is 100.

Inspectors recommended $169,000 in improvements to widen the bridge, although they noted deck repairs were not needed.

Its next regular inspection would've taken place in August of 2023, according to TDOT documents.

Any bridge with at least one component in poor or worse condition—a score of 4 or below—can be classified as "structurally deficient," according to the TDOT website.

The bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevierville received 3s on culvert condition, structural evaluation and deck geometry. It's on the most recent list of nearly 300 poor bridges owned by the state, published in August of 2021.

Three other state-owned bridges in Sevier County are listed on the 2021 report in "poor" condition.

That includes the bridge on SR-416 (Pittman Center Road) over Laurel Branch, which received a sufficiency rating of 65.4 in 2021. Inspectors recommended replacing the bridge for about $496,000.

The bridge over Little Pigeon River on SR-73 received a sufficiency rating of 37.7 in 2021. Inspectors recommended $1.3 million in improvements that would include bridge widening with deck repair or replacement.

The bridge over Webb Creek on SR-73 received a sufficiency rating of 30.5 in 2021. Inspectors recommended replacing the structure for about $1.4 million.