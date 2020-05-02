After a 10News report into 24-hour long shifts and critically low lab supplies at Oneida's Big South Fork Medical Center, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn says a further investigation is warranted into the company that runs that facility and others in East Tennessee.

On Tuesday, a former manager told 10News staff worked 24 hour shifts, the hospital lab lacked supplies for critical tests and doubled billed patients.

"If this reporting is true, then operations at the Oneida facility put the health of employees and patients at risk," Blackburn said in a statement

The latest report, which calls into question patient safety at the facility, comes after months of reporting on financial issues at the hospital and others run by its parent company, Rennova.

Last week, Blackburn sent a letter to company CEO Seamus Lagan demanding answers by Tuesday, February 11.

Senator Lamar Alexander's office also responded to the 10News investigation.

"The most important thing for state and local officials is to make sure Tennessee patients aren’t being put at risk,” a spokesperson told 10News.

Congressman Tim Burchett said he is looking into federal help for rural hospitals across the region.

"This is a serious situation and also a delicate one. We must be careful how it is addressed and not rush into legislation that might make it worse," he said.

Rennova has not responded to multiple requests for comment from 10News.