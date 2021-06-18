Sheriff gets probation for letting deputies cheat on state-mandated training test

A state regulator took away the law enforcement ability of the Union County chief deputy for his role in the cheating.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — A state professional commission has put the Union County sheriff on probation for two years after an investigation found he knew deputies cheated on an online training test and got paid taxpayer money for passing, 10News has learned.

The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which is in charge of certifying officers, also suspended the Union County chief deputy's ability to serve in law enforcement until December 1, according to a negotiated agreement finalized Friday.

The pair admitted to knowing deputies within the department used an answer key to complete the state-mandated annual in-service training tests. The officers received $600 each in exchange for completing the training, a report from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said.

As punishment, Sheriff Billy Breeding's certification will be placed on probation for two years beginning July 1 and he will work with another county to "expand and modernize the training of deputies [...] while also minimizing potential abuses of that program."

The agreement specifically notes this punishment "shall in no way affect or interfere with his active duties as sheriff or his right to run for re-election in the future."

Chief Deputy Brian Smith, who told investigators he would reset the tests when deputies did not get questions right, cannot perform the duties of a law enforcement officer for six months as part of the agreement.

Smith will no longer serve as the department's training officer and will also be on probation for two years, the agreement said.

Previously, POST spokesman Kevin Walters said Union County deputies won't get paid for completing the training in 2020 or 2021.

When initially questioned by POST, Breeding and Smith denied providing an answer key to officers. However, they did share that a "study guide" was used for the Virtual Academy training course.

"The study guide consisted of the Virtual Academy assessment questions and related multiple-choice answers. They agreed that the study guide is likely how the answer key was developed," the comptroller report said.

After continued questioning during the comptroller's review, Breeding admitted he knew about the answer key, the comptroller said.

Virtual Academy said most officers take five to 10 minutes to complete an assessment after watching a training video. Analysis of 2017 and 2018 training showed Breeding and most of his deputies finished the test in less than 60 seconds, the comptroller's office said.

In a written statement, Sheriff's office spokesperson Chris Carden said the agreement was reached "for the good of the Union County Sheriff's Office" after "mistakes made" in the past.

"The Union County Sheriff's Office looks forward to working with the POST Commission to upgrade and provide better training for the department," Carden said.

In total, nearly $30,000 was paid to Union County deputies, the comptroller said. As punishment for the "improper behavior" POST decided not to pay out the now-$800 supplement to any deputies for, 2020 and 2021, Walters said. No action was taken against the deputies' state certification.