Court-appointed receiver files first report on Solar Titan USA

The report details the financial status of the company and its assets. Solar Titan USA is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of customers filed complaints against Solar Titan USA, a new report shows. Receiver Richard Ray said he had 449 documented complaints from customers in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee in his first court-ordered report.

"The number of complaints could increase based on internal Solar Titan Records showing projects as incomplete," he wrote. "The SolarReceiver@Gmail.com has received 137 messages with an expectation of about 10% new complaints."

Ray was appointed by U.S. District Court Judge Clifton Corker earlier this month after the attorneys general in Tennessee and Kentucky filed suit against Solar Titan USA.

His job is to oversee the company, its assets and potential solutions. His first report, which summarizes his actions at the case's inception, was filed Friday.

He detailed his actions to secure various Solar Titan properties and digital systems. He said bank accounts belonging Ideal Horizon Benefits LLC —which was doing business as Solar Titan — had a total of $49,321.71.

Roughly $32,000 of that went toward payroll for 23 employees. Records show all of them were terminated on February 7, with the exception of the operations manager who is remaining on payroll until the end of the month.

Inventory at the Yellow Pine Road warehouse likely totals over $1 million at cost, Ray wrote in his report.

He also identified 36 vehicles owned by the company. The estimated market value is $1.8 million, with an estimated loan payoff of $1.3 million.

Related Articles Solar Titan USA faces federal court order amid multi-state investigations

"Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. through counsel presented a claim for $589,494.88 secured by a UCC1 lien on all assets including inventory," Ray wrote. "I have not assessed the claim but through counsel am working towards a product return for credit in March."

He said he was also looking into a facility located in Richmond, Kentucky. Solar Titan had leased the facility "owned by New Horizons Ventures LLC (with common ownership)," he wrote.

That warehouse is now listed for sale for $800,000. He said he conducted interviews with the plaintiffs and defendants — those will be included in his February 28 report.