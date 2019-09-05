Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

There is no better time to celebrate the hero of your household! After two weeks of profiling different individual deals for mom, I decided to produce a new round-up of freebies and frugality your whole family can enjoy.

Thousands of deals and freebies are online for Mother's Day 2019, so I decided to round up the most popular products from my Mother's Day focus groups, social media chats and traffic. Below you will find a list of 24 mom-approved sales and deals at their lowest recorded prices.

Most of these deals are online now through Mother's Day and some promotions will run a little bit longer. Happy Savings and Happy Mother's Day!

Air Canada: Major Mother's Day flight sale with departures from most major and some regional U.S. airports.

Apple Lightning Cables: Buy one, get one Apple Lightning MFi charge pulse cables at under $20.

Amazon.com: Mother's Day pop-up store with personalized gifts as low as $7 as well as big discounts on Amazon-branded products like $39.99 Fire tablets.

Applebee's: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus for free. Gift cards can also be sent via email.

Babor Cosmetics: Up to 30 percent off gift sets and specials for Mom.

The Body Shop: Special Mother's Day discounts including the product-loaded Mother's Day tote for $39 (valued at almost $70) in store.



Blue Nile: Up to 30 percent off diamonds and fine jewelry for mom with coupon code MOM2019



Boston Market: Buy a family meal for four, five or six people and score $5 off with this coupon.

Fitbit: Up to $40 off watches and fitness trackers for mom until Saturday.



Fogo De Chao: Dine at participating Fogo restaurants on Mother's Day and mom scores a free Dining Card for one Full Churrasco Lunch, Dinner or Sunday Brunch on her next visit.

Kohl's: Take $10 off any purchase of $50 or more through Sunday using promo code MOMSDAY10 online.



Lord and Taylor: A whopping 40 percent off many shopping categories online. Discounts also available in different shopping categories in store.



Louis Richard Watches: Mom gets a free onyx or torquiose handmade bracelet with the purchase of a 66 percent off discounted watch plus gift box.



Macaroni Grill: 25 percent off e-Gift cards for Mom with promo code TREATMOM.

Olive Garden: Get a free $10 bonus when you purchase $50 worth of gift cards.

Outback Steakhouse: $10 in free gift cards when you spend $50.

Pottery Barn: Up to 30% off select Mother's Day gifts all weekend.

Pur-Well Beauty Products and Cosmetics: $45 off Pur Well revive and restore Mother's Day bundle for $59.99 (Was: $105)

Pilot Flying J: Mom will score a free cup of coffee (any size) all weekend long for Mother's Day when coupon is activated through the chain's app at participating locations.

Red Lobster: Spend $75 in gift cards and score a free appetizer or spend $75 in gift cards and score $10 off two entrees.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse: Free $25 gift cards to any mom who orders the $49.95 Surf And Turf meal at participating locations.

Sur La Table: Up to 30 percent off top kitchenware items and gifts for mom.



TCBY: Mom gets a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt on Sunday.

T-Mobile: Up to $400 off phones, up to $200 off the iPhone XS Max, buy one Apple Watch and get $200 off a second one with activation.

