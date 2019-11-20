GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in the custody of Gaston County officials after a traffic stop on Interstate 85 turned into a suspected human trafficking situation.

It happened during a traffic stop on I-85 northbound around mile marker 8 on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. The trooper involved indicated that stories weren't adding up, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The trooper searched the vehicle and saw six people in the back. Those six people also had inconsistent stories, officials say. Based on that, the trooper determined there might be a human trafficking situation.

The suspect then fled on foot. Officials said he was at large for two hours before being arrested around 7 p.m.

The suspect, 37-year-old Edgar Ortiz, is in the custody of Gaston County officials as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials told NBC Charlotte he was in custody but at a hospital and has not been booked into the jail at this time.

He was driving a gray Toyota Sequoia with an Arizona license plate at the time of the traffic stop.

NCSHP

All of those in the vehicle were roughly 18 to 30 years old, and officials said there was no indication that anyone involved was a minor.

Charges are still pending for Ortiz based on the results of the investigation and the interviews with alleged victims.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story said Ortiz was in Gaston County Jail, based on information provided by officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials have since confirmed that Ortiz was in custody at a hospital, not in the jail.

MORE ON WCNC: