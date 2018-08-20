KUSA — By pleading guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder last week, Chris Watts has admitted to killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

This plea spares the 33-year-old the possibility of the death penalty, but also means many questions will remain unanswered since the case won’t go to trial.

READ | Chris Watts reaches plea deal in deaths of his pregnant wife, two daughters

READ | Warrantless arrest affidavit in Chris Watts case

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said his office may be able to answer some questions about what motivated the heinous crime after Chris Watts is formally sentenced to life in prison on Monday, but conceded that much of what happened the day of Aug. 13 will remain a mystery.

Here’s a recap of the Chris Watts case and what we know and don’t know ahead of his final court appearance.

Shanann Watts and her daughters Bella and Celeste.

TIMELINE | The Chris Watts case

The timeline

Shanann Watts’ friend dropped her off at her home in Frederick just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 13. She had been on a business trip in Arizona.

During initial statements to police, Chris Watts said he last saw his wife at 5 a.m. that day. An hour before, according to the affidavit, he told Shanann Watts that he wanted a separation and she said she was going to go to a friend’s house that day.

Shanann Watts was reported missing the afternoon of Aug. 13 after a friend became worried when she didn’t answer text messages and missed a 10 a.m. doctor’s appointment. When police searched the Watts’ home, Shanann’s purse was still inside and her phone was lodged between two couch cushions.

Chris Watts spoke to 9NEWS the day after his wife’s disappearance. He was arrested the next day, and the body of Shanann Watts was found in a shallow grave on Anadarko property the next day, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Bella and Celeste were found in oil tanks later that day

According to the affidavit, Chris Watts initially told police that during the early morning hours of Aug. 13, he told Shanann he wanted a separation. He later claimed he saw Bella “sprawled out” on her bed and his wife “actively strangling” Celeste via a baby monitor on their bedside table.

Chris Watts told police that he then strangled Shanann Watts after he "went into a rage."

By pleading guilty, Chris Watts all but admitted that this version of events is a lie, and that he was solely responsible for the deaths of his wife and two young daughters.

The afternoon of Chris Watts’ confession, the affidavit said investigators saw a bedsheet in an Anadarko oil field that matched several pillowcases and a topsheet inside of the Watts home. There was also evidence of “fresh movement of dirt consistent with a clandestine grave near the oil tanks.”

MAP | The location where Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts' bodies were found

The motive

The arrest affidavit does not immediately say what police believe the motive is.

However, a heavily redacted portion of the affidavit indicates that Chris was “actively involved” in an affair with a coworker – something he denied in previous interviews.

Rourke said he may be able to provide more information about the motive after Watts is sentenced.

The initial charges indicated that prosecutors did not believe Chris Watts’ assertion that his wife killed their young daughters, since he was charged with both of their murders.

Watts was charged with five counts of first-degree murder – and two of those are for killing a child under 12. He pleaded guilty to all of these charges, in addition to unlawful termination of a pregnancy in the first-degree and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

The plea agreement calls for Chris Watts to be sentenced to a minimum of three consecutive life terms without parole plus an additional 16 to 48 years.

Before Chris Watts pleaded guilty, attorneys from both the defense and prosecution jockeyed over the public release of autopsy reports for Shanann, Bella and Celeste.

At this point, it’s unclear how they died, but the autopsy reports could be unsealed after Chris Watts is sentenced.

The family

On Facebook, Chris and Shanann Watts were a couple in love. On her husband’s birthday, Shanann Watts told her Facebook followers, “Today I celebrate you! Chris, you are the BEST thing that has ever happened to me.”

In another post sharing an ultrasound for her unborn child, Shanann Watts called Chris “the best dad our girls could ask for.”

PREVIOUS | Childhood friend talks about Shanann and the girls

She was planning on having a gender reveal party the weekend after she disappeared. The baby was going to be a little boy, according to family friends.

Four-year-old Bella was quiet and very sweet, according to a family friend, while 3-year-old Celeste was very outgoing and always up to something.

Three years before Shanann Watts and her daughters were killed, the family filed for bankruptcy with less than $10 in their savings accounts, according to federal documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

The couple that let Chris Watts stay in their home after learning his wife and daughters had disappeared told 9NEWS they had "no idea" what happened. They are now caring for the Watts' dog, Deeter.

"Had we had any inclination that we thought he was involved at all – no way would I have let him in my house with my wife and kid," Nick Thayer told 9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez.

PREVIOUS | Colorado mom and husband described as 'perfect couple' ahead of alleged murders

After the plea

After Chris Watts pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him – something that prosecutors said was a two-week long discussion – his mother still wonders whether he truly committed everything he was accused of.

Cindy Watts told 9NEWS that his attorneys cut off contact between Chris Watts and his family, and they were never able to discuss the plea before it was finalized.

RELATED | Chris Watts' parents question plea deal in murder of wife, daughters

“He’s not the sociopath next door,” Cindy Watts said in a wide-ranging interview. “He’s not a psychopath.”

Cindy Watts said she did not go to Chris and Shanann Watts’ wedding because they did not get along, and that friction continued throughout the marriage.

She told 9NEWS that she wonders whether her son’s initial story that he killed his wife in a “fit of rage” is true, but also conceded that the alternative is also possible.

“That scares me to death,” she said. “It scares me to death to think that he could have done all of this. And I don’t wanna go there. I don’t wanna go there now.”

What’s next?

Chris Watts will be formally sentenced on Monday. 9NEWS legal analyst Scott Robinson said it’s possible for him to withdraw his guilty plea before then, but not easy.

Robinson said Chris Watts could do so only if he could “show a fair and just reason.”

Once he is sentenced, it will be significantly more difficult for him to undo any more pleas.

It’s not clear if Chris Watts will speak at his sentencing hearing.

9NEWS will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on air and online.

