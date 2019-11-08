KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually "going green" means helping the environment.

But tonight in Knoxville, it was all about preserving local Irish heritage.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosted its 12th annual Irish Festival.

The people who originally built the church back in 1855 were Irish immigrants.

The historic church is in constant need of repair, and organizers say the festival is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

They also offer an Irish Catholic mass. Sunday morning services are 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.