NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You probably thought Smokey was already Tennessee's State Dog. Well, he's not... but he could be!

Tennessee actually doesn't have a state dog but a bill filed in the house Thursday wants to designate the bluetick coonhound as the official state dog. It was filed by Nashville-area Rep. Bill Beck and Maryville-area Sen. Art Swann.

Ten dogs have carried the legacy of the Vols beloved mascot since 1953, each lovingly cared for by members of one family and adored by thousands of Big Orange fans. Smokey leads the Vols through the T before each home game and celebrates each time the Vols score with a sprint through the endzone.

RELATED: 10 fun facts about Smokey

A woman from the Gallatin area claims she got Rep. Beck to sponsor the bill and she shared the news with "Vol Twitter".

"Okay Vol Twitter. I have a surprise. I got my State Rep Bill Beck to sponsor a bill that would make the blue tick hound the state dog. It was filed today. Pic of the HB999," Melissa Fincher wrote in a tweet Thursday.