KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This time last year the change center opened in East Tennessee and students believe its presence here matters.

"It has a lot of meaning to it, a lot of meaning behind it," Vine Middle School 7th grader Lestaja Goodman said.

It is a story that starts with a lot of passion.

Back in 2016, community leaders announced it would be a safe and fun place for young people to advance in both the educational and professional world. For many students, it continues to do just that.

Goodman still remembers how she felt the first day she walked through the doors.

"I don't know, it just looked fun like someplace I would want to go," she said.

Juwaan Troutman is also a 7th grader at Vine and he felt the same way.

"I put on my skates and said aww yea this is fun I might go again," he said.

Outside of a place where students can skate, climb and do their homework it has a broader reach and to both students that matters.

Dante Daniel worked at the center in high school and as a college freshman, he comes back during holiday breaks.

"I can just come back to the change center and tell them what I learned from my process of transitioning from high school to college," he said.

Twelve months ago as the center opened, raindrops hit the ground and executive director Nicole Chandler said that had some meaning too.

"Rain renews and rain revives," she said.

It is a theme of change, life and hope that young people believe inspires them so much.

"I want people to know our message for the environment it is working," Daniel said.

As we enter a new decade, they want those who haven't been there to experience that too.

"I'm gonna keep going here I'm gonna keep coming," Goodman said.

