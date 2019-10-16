CORRYTON, Tenn. — For some, Tuesday was just another day. But for Shawna Kester, it is one of the most important days of the year.

"Most people don't know what October 15th is until they've lost a child," Kester said.



October 15th is considered International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It honors any child lost due to miscarriage, stillbirth or any other cause. Kester knows the magnitude of what that means all too well.

"It was extremely hard," she said.

In 2013 she and her husband were expecting a baby girl but a trip to the doctor after 16 weeks brought difficult news: Their unborn child had a rare and fatal congenital disorder.

"We found out that she had no fluid, for her the condition is Potter Syndrome." Kester said.

After consulting doctors in Baltimore and East Tennessee, the Kesters realized there was nothing more they could do. On December 20, 2013 Sophia Ann Kester was born. She survived long enough for the couple to hold her until she passed.

"She lived an hour and 35 minutes," Kester said.

Thousands of families nationwide experience this pain every year, and for that reason Kester said she takes remembrance day really, really seriously.

"If someone in every timezone at 7 p.m. lights a candle, there's a candle lit around the world for the babies that are gone too soon," she said.

Since losing her daughter, she's held a ceremony for grieving parents every single year.

"Grieve as long as you need to," Kester said.

Though the journey brings pain, Kester believes supporting other parents like her is important.

"It never gets easier, people will tell you that time will pass, it gets easier... but it does not," she said.

But through shining a little light, she said maybe they can all find some peace together.

"I'm sorry that you're here, but I'm glad that you have found us," Kester said.