JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Sgt. Jacob Hamblin has three children-- a 12-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 7-month-old.

But he had never met his baby before Thursday.

Hamblin just finished up serving a one-year deployment in Poland with the 278th Tennessee Army National Guard when he returned home to East Tennessee on Thursday.

Upon his return, he got to hold his children as he was welcomed home by the whole community.

"It was almost surreal," Hamblin said. "It was like a dream. You want something for so long, and then it finally happens, and it just doesn't seem real. But it was amazing, it was amazing seeing my kids."

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office gave him an escort home to a big surprise party with decorations neighbors had all set up to celebrate his return.

It wasn't the first time duty called Hamblin away from home-- he had also previously served in Iraq.

Welcome home, Sgt. Hamblin!