Are you bringing your child to work today? A new study shows that they may reap huge benefits!

The report by Lance Sandwich Crackers shows that while only 37% of working parents participate in those types of events, 84% agree that their child feels more connected with them afterward!

Another cool reveal? What the kids want to do when they grow up. According to the study, here are the Top 10 jobs kids want to have when they grow up.

Doctor

2. Veterinarian

3. Teacher

4. Scientist

5. Athlete

6. Police Officer

7. Firefighter

8. Superhero

9. Dancer

10. Chef / Baker