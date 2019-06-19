KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today, many in the U.S. will recognize the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery known as Juneteenth.

On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were free.

That announcement came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1963.

Juneteenth serves as both a celebration and a day of reflection that emphasizes education and achievement. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is hosting several events in Knoxville in honor of the holiday.

“It’s important to talk about emancipation and freedom and how that looks today,” said Renee Kesler with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. “It is a significant part of our history, and we do not want to forget the past.”

The day's events start at 12 p.m., there’s bingo with a twist. Families and individuals will play the classic board game with black history trivia included.

A Living Museum event begins at 5:30 p.m.

“More than 15 characters will be in place for one hour. Guests will be able to walk through the center and read about each one,” Kesler explained. “People will get a chance to learn about some of the great African-Americans in our history.”

At 7 p.m., members of Tennessee’s Black Caucus will host a town hall meeting.

“This is the second annual town hall meeting to bring the community together and talk about issues that affect or influence the African-American community and the community-at-large,” Kesler said.

All events are free and open to the public.