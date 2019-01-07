TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee officially recognized the bluetick coonhound as its state dog. That's, of course, the breed of Vol fans' favorite dog, Smokey.

The Volunteer state actually didn't have a state dog but after a bill was filed in the house February, it became pretty clear the bluetick coonhound was the right fit.

You can thank Nashville-area Rep. Bill Beck and Maryville-area Sen. Art Swann for introducing the bill.

Ten dogs have carried the legacy of the Vols beloved mascot since 1953, each lovingly cared for by members of one family and adored by thousands of Big Orange fans. Smokey leads the Vols through the T before each home game and celebrates each time the Vols score with a sprint through the endzone.

Tennessee's top dog: Smokey Smokey the bluetick coonhound is the official and much loved mascot for the University of Tennessee. He was selected in 1953, during a contest to select a live mascot for the school. Announcements for the contest read, "This can't be an ordinary hound. He must be a 'Houn' Dog' in the best sense of the word." At halftime of the Mississippi State game, the contenders were brought onto the field. The last dog announced was Brooks' Blue Smokey, who barked when his name was called. The students burst into applause, which only made Smokey howl louder. Tennessee had its mascot. The first Smokey was owned by Rev. Bill Brooks. His family and extended family have cared for and provided ten Smokies for UT. Smokey has had some interesting adventures over the years. Smokey II was dognapped by Kentucky students in 1955 and later survived a confrontation with the Baylor Bear at the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Smokey VI, who suffered heat exhaustion in the 140-degree temperatures at the 1991 UCLA game, was listed on the Vols injury report until he returned later in the season. He was on the sidelines for three SEC championships.

The Volunteer state also has a state wild animal, the raccoon. The Tennessee Walking Horse is the state horse and the salamander is the state amphibian.