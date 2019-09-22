ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The organs of Jacquez Welch, the Northeast High School football captain who collapsed during a game Friday night, will be donated to people who need them.

---

Northeast High School football captain Jacquez Welch is on life support after he collapsed during a game Friday night from a pre-existing condition.

Paramedics took Welch to Bayfront Health, where doctors said he had severe bleeding on the brain.

One of Welch's coaches, Jeremy Frioud, organized a GoFundme account for Welch's medical costs. Frioud says, "Jacquez is currently in the ICU on life support and is in need of a miracle in the biggest way!"

Northeast high school’s football players and coaches will meet privately before classes on Monday morning to share their grief.

We expect to learn more about Welch’s condition Monday evening. His mother, his coach and the school’s principal will share a message from Welch’s doctor.

Welch reportedly picked up his first college football offer recently from Concordia University.

