KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Correctional officers are being recognized nationwide for the difficult and high-risk career as a jailer.

"We deal with a lot. We just go through so much dealing with these inmates," Officer Iris Fisher, a correctional officer at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County, said.

Officer Fisher's name can be heard by the inmates as she does a routine security check at the detention facility. She's been an officer for over a year.

"We process them, dress them down and lead them into the process of being an inmate," Officer Fisher said.

It's a job that is getting more difficult as Knox and many surrounding counties deal with jail overcrowding.

According to careercast.com, corrections officers came in as the 6th worst career you can have. The study cites a poor work environment, high stress, and poor projected growth.

It the correctional officer's job to keep inmates safe.

"They are in a whole different world and you have to adapt to them to get them through the process," Chris Spreng, the Assistant Intake Director at the detention center, said.

"Most of the time we get yelled and cursed at, so it's really hard to go home and feel like you did a good job," Officer Fisher said.

Officers said a little recognition can go a long way in this field and the misconceptions are the hardest to hear.

"I think a lot of people think we sit around and not necessarily abuse inmates, but use our power to belittle them to make us think we are better than them. That doesn't happen on this shift or any shift at the facility," Officer Spreng said.

So why would anyone want to their days at risk, being yelled at and surrounded by inmates?

For officer fisher, it's about putting others before you and helping in any way she can.

"It gives me a chance to connect and talk to people. A lot of people will talk to you about the situation they're going through and you can help guide them and help them start their life again," Officer Fisher said.

According to careercast.com, corrections officers have among the highest injury and illness rates of all jobs largely as a result of violent inmates.

The Average salary for a correctional officer is a little over $43,000.