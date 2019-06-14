JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — The Jamestown Regional Medical Center had a sign posted on its door on June 14 stating the hospital would be temporarily closed starting June 13 at 7 p.m.

The sign on the Fentress County hospital said "No patients will be seen during this time of closure" and that the public would be given notice when it reopened.

Stephanie Haines / WBIR

It was posted at the ambulance entrance of the hospital.

The closure came just one day after the hospital stopped receiving Medicare and Medicaid payments for new patients.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final termination notice to Jamestown Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 28, based on the hospital’s failure to maintain compliance with the Conditions of Participation (COP) established by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, a CMS spokesperson said.

The termination was effective June 12, which means Medicare will not make payments for services given to patients who are admitted on or after that date, according to CMS.

The hospital's CEO confirmed that that loss of funding as well as supply issues triggered the temporary closing in a statement on behalf of the hospital given to the Fentress County mayor's office.

"Please be aware that effective at 7:00 p.m. on June 13, 2019, due to the loss of participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs and related supply issues, Jamestown Regional Medical Center will be temporary [sic] closing. We expect to resolve the related issues and to resume operations in the near future. We will release an announcement of the date that we plan to resume services."

Fentress County Mayor

The hospital's parent company, Florida-based Rennova, had previously said approximately 20 people were laid off on Monday, but that it still employed 120 people from the local area at the hospital.

A previous 10News investigation revealed Rennova faces an IRS lean on nearly half a million dollars in unpaid federal taxes on the Jamestown facility.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.

