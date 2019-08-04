FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jamestown man was arrested Monday in a stabbing death that happened in Fentress County over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents found Mark Anthony Jennings's body at a home on Casto Knepp Road in Jamestown Sunday, according to a release.

During the course of the investigation, agents said they learned information suggesting Wayne Ellis Kassow was responsible for the crime.

On Monday morning, authorities arrested Kassow. According to the TBI, he was charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Kassow was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $500,000 bond.