JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a former Jamestown police officer on official misconduct and statutory rape charges, authorities said on Friday.

In April, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Brandon Troy Adams.

During the course of the investigation, agents said they developed information that Adams, 25, engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage female.

He was employed as an officer at the Jamestown Police Department during that time.

On Thursday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Adams with three counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, three counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, and one count of Official Misconduct.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities said Adams turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $40,000 bond.