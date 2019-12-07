JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Jefferson County got to sharpen their active shooter response skills Friday in a training for every agency in the county.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson City Police Department crafted scenarios at Patriot Academy in Dandridge so officers could get that near-real experience.

Officers from Jefferson City, Dandridge, White Pine, TWRA and more all participated.

"Trying to make the scenarios as real as possible, trying to get the stress up in the officers," Jefferson City Police Department Lt. Eric Thomas said.

They went through several active shooter scenarios in a front office and in a school hallway. The third simulated a nightclub.

"You've got loud music playing, you've got people screaming coming at you, so the stress level is just through the roof," Lt. Thomas said.

After the simulations, they review their tactics.

The sheriff said this way, everyone in the county can be on the same page.

"Being a rural county like we are, if we have an event like this we're probably going to have multiple agencies responding. I think this gives us an opportunity to have all those agencies train together," Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said.

Officers said if you are in a situation like this, listen to their commands, make sure your hands are visible, and if they can't see you call out to let them know you're there.

"You've got to understand when an officer comes in this door, they have no idea where it's going on at, these people may have seen something, if they could give directions to where that's at, and then just comply with what the officer says," Lt. Thomas said.