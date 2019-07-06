JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A person drowned on Douglas Lake near the Nina access area Friday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A man and woman were swimming from a pontoon boat in Nina Creek around 2 p.m. when the man went under and didn't resurface, according to Matt Cameron with Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. 

"Jefferson County Rescue Squad is on the scene undergoing a recovery effort and Hamblen County Rescue will be sending a team over," Cameron said. 

Deputies and officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Rescue Squad, and EMS were on scene.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information. 
