SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jellico man died Sunday in a crash on Highway 63 in Scott County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Christopher Elliot, 31, died after reportedly crossing his Ford Fusion over the centerline of Howard Baker Highway into the path of a Dodge Ram coming from the opposite direction.

Elliot was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a THP report.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was injured but the report said he was wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the Dodge, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, THP said.