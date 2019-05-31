KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who rent motorized watercraft like speedboats and jet skis will soon have to go through an orientation for what they rent.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed an amendment this year requiring people who rent motorized watercraft to undergo orientation for the specific vessel rented.

Tennesseans who have completed a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators exam and have a TWRA-issued certification card are exempt from the orientation, according to TWRA.

Boats from out-of-state are also exempt if they have NASBLA certification, as well as anyone who holds a U.S. Coast Guard operator license.

TWRA said the renter of the watercraft must sign to show they completed orientation. The marina or any other rental entity will keep the acknowledgement on file for at least a 30-day period.