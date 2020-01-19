JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was removed from a tree he was stuck in Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Vela Norte Circle, where the man was working on trimming the trees in the area when he became stuck.

The man was rescued safely and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JFRD.

JFRD has not disclosed how the man became stuck.