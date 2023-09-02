Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

The legendary 'Margaritaville' singer's family said he passed away peacefully at home

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his song “Margaritaville,” has died, a statement posted to his website and social media channels said Saturday.

He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement said.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” it added.

Buffett's death comes months after he was forced to postpone shows and be hospitalized.