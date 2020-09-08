Funeral arrangements set for Joe Clayton

Prominent Knoxville businessman Joe Clayton will be laid to rest at Berry Highland Memorial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been set for prominent Knoxville businessman Joe Clayton.

Clayton died after a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River on August 3.

According to an obituary from Dignity Memorial, the Clayton family will receive friends Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial.

Due to COVID-19, the graveside service will be private for family and extended family. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville.

